Everton urged to sign '£20m' Morelos, Celtic striker 'too expensive' for Euro giants, Rangers tipped to get 'new player', Parkhead forwards contacts Hibs boss - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Everton have been urged to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, Odsonne Edouard is regarded as too expensive for Serie A trio and a Celtic ace has contacted the new Hibs boss Jack Ross.
Monday 18 November 2019 09:30
All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football, including Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone.
1. Hughes keen on Falkirk return
John Hughes is keen on the Falkirk job. He managed the club between 2003 and 2009. The Bairns sacked Ray McKinnon with the team fourth in the third tier. (Daily Record)
2. Celtic ace too expensive
Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard is too expensive for Serie A clubs.Lazio , Napoli and Roma are all reportedly keen but he is expected to cost around 25m. (Napoli Online)
3. Sinclair sends "I'm ready" message
Scott Sinclair has sent Neil Lennon a 'I'm ready' message. The forward has barely featured this season. He posted a picture of him on social media with his top off and the caption: "No matter what the situation, I'm focused and ready!" (Daily Record)
4. Rangers sporting director praised
Rangers' sporting director Ross Wilson has been praised by Graeme Murty. His presence has had a "positive impact" according to the former Rangers caretaker boss. (Evening Times)
