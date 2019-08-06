Eros Grezda close to Rangers exit as winger heads for France

Eros Grezda is close to agreeing his Ibrox exit with the out-of-favour Rangers winger on the verge of a move to France.

The Albania international has been frozen out of Steven Gerrard's first team and is currently training with the Light Blues' academy squad.

Now he is set to follow Kyle Lafferty and Daniel Candeias out of the club as Gerrard continues to cut his squad.

Grezda cost £2million when he signed from Croatian side Osijek last summer but has been a major flop, starting just seven league games last term with a brace in November's 7-1 drubbing of Motherwell his only goals.

He was linked with moves to Ligue 1 outfits Brest and Dijon last month and now his agent Ives Cakarun has confirmed the 24-year-old is set for a move to France.

Cakarun told PA: "We have some opportunities for Eros. Let's see what happens over the next few days.

"It looks like he will be leaving the club quite soon. There are a few French clubs interested but we must wait and see who he joins.

"He wants to get his future sorted quickly. He wants to get back playing on the big level.

"It's a pity he can't get his chance in Glasgow but everything is OK. Rangers are being correct, we just need to wait and see."

Speaking last month, Gerrard backed Grezda to reignite his career elsewhere.

He said: "I think he has found the whole game here and demands here tough. There is still a talent there.

"I have no doubt he can go to a league, a team and a manager that might suit his style and be a success."