English Premier League side 'become latest side to join hunt for Rangers ace'

Crystal Palace are the latest club to join the race for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to reports.

The Colombian has been the source of much speculation this summer transfer window after a year in which he bagged 30 goals in all competitions.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Borussia Dortmund, Nice, and Marseille have been credited with an interest in the striker. Now English Premier League side Crystal Palace have taken an interest, according to Rincon Escoces.

Manager Steven Gerrard has stated on numerous occasions his star player will only be sold if Rangers receive a bid which meets their valuation, which is believed to be somewhere between £15-20 million.

Morelos has previously stated his desire to play in the English top flight and also reckons he could be sold this summer transfer window.