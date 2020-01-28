English Championship side ready to hijack move for Rangers star

Charlton Athletic could be set to pinch Greg Docherty from under the noses of Sunderland, according to the Scottish Sun.

The midfielder is free to leave Ibrox on a loan move in the January transfer window and Sunderland had looked favourites to land him.

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: SNS

However, the deal has stalled as the two clubs struggle to agree on the terms of the loan.

This has opened the door for Charlton Athletic who can offer Docherty the opportunity to play in England's second tier.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder has found first-team opportunities difficult to find since Steven Gerrard became Rangers manager and spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury.