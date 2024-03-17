Dundee v Rangers postponement fears grow as second pitch inspection called for Dens Park clash
The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers is under threat of postponement after a second pitch inspection was called.
Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to concerns over the playing surface at Dens Park with an initial 9.15am inspection unable to determine whether the match, which is due to kick-off at 12 noon, can go ahead. A second pitch inspection has been called for 10.15am which will be conducted by match referee Don Robertson once he arrives at the stadium.
The game is also due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Dundee have already had two postponements due to waterlogged pitches this season with matches against Aberdeen in December and St Johnstone in January callled off following inspections.
The match, if it goes ahead, will see Rangers attempt to regain the lead of the Scottish Premiership title race from Celtic, who went one point clear at the top of the table following a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday having played a game more.
A initial Dundee statement read: “Due to recent rainfall we have contacted the SPFL and they have agreed to hold a pitch inspection this morning at 9.15am. We will update on the outcome as soon as the referee has cnfirmed.” A follow-up statement from the club, added: “The match referee will do a second pitch inspection at 10.15am when he arrives at the ground. We will update once the final decision has been made.”
A Rangers statement read: “A further inspection of the pitch will take place at 10.15am. Rangers sympathises with our supporters as we appreciate many will already be en-route to Dundee. As soon as a decision has been made on the game, we will communicate.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.