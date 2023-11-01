Dundee v Rangers postponement fears addressed as Dens Park pitch update issued
The match is due to take place at Dens Park with a 7.45pm kick-off but persistent heavy rainfall across the area has raised fears over a possible postponement with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.
However, Dundee have reassured supporters of both clubs that they are “optimistic” the game will be able to go ahead but will update further if the situation changes.
A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club are currently monitoring the weather conditions due to the recent heavy rainfall. As it currently stands the club are optimistic that this evening’s match against Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park will go ahead as planned. If there are any updates or changes regarding tonight’s match the club will update supporters through the club website and social media channels.”
