Dundee v Rangers postponement fears addressed as Dens Park pitch update issued

Dundee are hopeful their Scottish Premiership match against Rangers will go ahead as planned on Wednesday evening – but are monitoring the ongoing weather situation.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
 Comment
Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)
Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The match is due to take place at Dens Park with a 7.45pm kick-off but persistent heavy rainfall across the area has raised fears over a possible postponement with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Dundee have reassured supporters of both clubs that they are “optimistic” the game will be able to go ahead but will update further if the situation changes.

A club statement read: “Dundee Football Club are currently monitoring the weather conditions due to the recent heavy rainfall. As it currently stands the club are optimistic that this evening’s match against Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park will go ahead as planned. If there are any updates or changes regarding tonight’s match the club will update supporters through the club website and social media channels.”

