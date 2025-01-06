Rangers will look to arrest their alarming away form as they head to Dens Park to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm).

Philippe Clement’s side were unable to build on their impressive 3-0 victory over Celtic in last week’s Old Firm and were twice pegged back as they succumbed to a 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday, despite Hamza Igamane’s excellent hat-trick. The draw in Edinburgh has left Rangers winless in three on the road, following their festive hiccups at both St Mirren and Motherwell.

As for their hosts Dundee, Tony Docherty’s side will look to build on the 3-1 away win at St Johnstone that left them in eighth position in the Scottish Premiership. Three goals in the opening 22 minutes from Simon Murray, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Lyall Cameron handed them a comfortable victory in Perthshire as they responded to their derby defeat to Dundee United last week.

Both sides head into the game with huge injury issues though, with up to 15 players set to miss the game due to injury or suspension.

Ahead of the clash at Dens Park, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

Jordan McGhee - Dundee - OUT One of a number of injury problems that Tony Docherty is up against, a hamstring injury is set to rule of McGhee for the next few games.

Tom Lawrence - Rangers - DOUBT The Rangers midfielder has been out for a number of weeks since picking up a hamstring injury in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win against Motherwell. Was expected back by the new year, but with no updates, Lawrence is a doubt for the game at Dens Park.

Billy Koumetio - Dundee - OUT The French full-back is set to be ruled out for a significant period, adding to Dundee's huge injury concerns in defence.