'Didn’t seem to realise the magnitude of the occasion' - How the Rangers players rated in their Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Ratings out of ten for all the Rangers players involved in the defeat to Celtic.

Steven Gerrard's men were below par as they fell to their first defeat of the season and fall three points behind their rivals.

Beaten with a slick Edouard finish but kept Rangers in it with a fine double save.

A poor performance from the right-back as he struggled to trouble Celtic going forward.

It was the Englishmans slack play which ultimately cost Rangers at least a point.

Struggled against Edouard.

In these big games the ex-Liverpool defender isnt quite at the level required. Cutting in on his right hindered Rangers.

One of the few calm heads in the Rangers team. Played a lovely pass to Ojo creating Rangers first opportunity.

Didnt seem to realise the magnitude of the occasion. Played too slow meaning he was too often caught in possession.

Steven Gerrard always plays Jack in the big games but it passed him by.

A mixed bag from the midfielder. He worked hard, won tackles and tried to make things happen. But another guilty of giving the ball away too often.