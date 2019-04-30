Derek McInnes reveals why Aberdeen wore away kit against Rangers at Ibrox

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has revealed why the Dons wore their grey change kit at Ibrox, despite no obvious colour clash between the sides’ two home kits of blue and red.

Indeed, the Pittodrie side usually wear red when taking on Rangers at Ibrox and had planned on doing likewise for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash on Sunday.

Aberdeen were told to wear their away kit against Rangers - despite traditionally wearing red to face the Gers at Ibrox. Picture: SNS Group

However, McInnes said the Gers appealed to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), claiming the Aberdeen kits would clash with the orange strip worn by Light Blues ‘keeper Allan McGregor.

McInnes told the Evening Express: “We were told we had to wear grey. Rangers clearly don’t like us in red, and they insisted their goalkeeper wear orange.

“That is the reason. I have never known it to be honest in all my years. But the SPFL backed Rangers and allowed them to wear the orange kit.”

Rangers’ alternative goalkeeping strips are black, and yellow - McGregor has worn both in previous matches against Aberdeen both home and away this season, and during the Betfred Cup semi-final clash at Hampden.

Allan McGregor wearing orange kit against Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS Group

McGregor also changed for Rangers’ trip to Motherwell earlier this month, wearing black so as not to clash with Motherwell’s predominantly amber home kit, while he wore the orange - or “firecracker” - strip against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in March, with the Ayrshire side wearing red shirts and red socks.