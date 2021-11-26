Giovanni van Bronckhorst has added another coach to Rangers' ranks.

The 38-year-old Dutchman has been taken from Ajax’s youth academy, where he was manager of the under-18s. He joins his compatriots Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps in working alongside Van Bronckhorst, who took over from Steven Gerrard earlier this month.

Vos is regarded as one of the Netherlands’ up-and-coming coaches and has had spells with Jong Ajax and the Dutch FA.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson hailed the arrival of Vos, saying: “In selecting all of the members our new coaching team, Gio and I wanted to ensure that we added someone who was obsessed with coaching and improving players and teams with elite-level work on the grass.

“Dave is a young but experienced coach who has a top reputation, respected throughout Europe for his work at Ajax across the last decade. This is the next step in his impressive career and we are delighted to welcome him to Rangers.”

Van Bronckhorst added: “I am really happy that Dave will join our staff and I have a really good feeling of what he will bring to our group.

“He is a highly energetic and innovative coach and having him with us will be of benefit to everyone. Dave will help me and the other staff a lot to develop our players and our team.”