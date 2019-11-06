Date announced for Rangers cup tie

Have your say

A date has been confirmed for the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup quarter-final between Rangers Colts and Wrexham.

The match will be played at Ibrox on Saturday 16 November, with a 3pm kick-off.

The young Rangers side reached the last eight by defeating Solihull Moors away on penalties in the last round after a 3-3 draw.

Wrexham play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football. They have won just four of 20 league matches this season and are currently 21st of 24 teams.

They beat St Mirren Colts in the last round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 15 November

Raith Rovers v Elgin City (Stark’s Park, kick-off 7.45pm; Live on BBC ALBA)

Saturday 16 November

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Clyde (Caledonian Stadium, kick-off 3.00pm)

Rangers Colts v Wrexham (Ibrox Stadium, kick-off 3.00pm)

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle (Ochilview, kick-off 3.00pm)