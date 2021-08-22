'Dangerous' - Steven Gerrard assesses Rangers' display against Ross County

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard pictured during his team's 4-2 Premiership victory over Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

While Gerrard admitted disappointment in aspects of Rangers’ defending, he felt they moved much closer to the overall level of performance he is seeking after their indifferent start to the season.

“It was much more like us, both in and out of possession,” he said. “I’m a lot happier today, as you can see quite clearly what we are trying to do.

“We are trying to be more organised at times and we are still trying to fine tune that. We are still waiting to have a full squad and be fully settled, so we will get better.

“I thought we showed a lot of quality today and we created a lot. It could have been one or two more.

“Going forward, we looked really dangerous. We have come away from home and got three important points which is the main thing.

“We are still pushing but I think we can be better and go on and get five or six. That’s the way I want my teams to play.

“We want to be as relentless and ruthless in the box as we can be. That is the way Rangers teams should play.”

Leading 2-0 through goals from Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson, Rangers were pulled back when Harry Clarke scored for County before half-time. Alfredo Morelos made it 3-1 before a handball decision against Calvin Bassey gave the hosts a penalty which Jordan White converted.

Substitute Scott Arfield eased any late worries for Rangers when he wrapped up the scoring.

“I think the second (goal we conceded) is really unlucky,” added Gerrard. “Calvin has tried to put his body on the line and it is what it is. It is the rules.

“I was slightly disappointed with the first goal. I think we can defend our box better. That is an area of our team and our squad we are still fine tuning.

“We are still working on that and we will improve. All in all, it was a lot closer to what we want.”

County manager Malky Mackay was hugely encouraged by his team’s contribution to a hugely entertaining contest.

“I was very proud of the players,” said Mackay. “I asked them to make sure we stayed in the game for the 90 minutes and I think we did that.

“When you go two down after 20 minutes, they are the sort of games that can run away from you when you play Rangers and end up six and seven, as has been seen by plenty of teams in the past.

“So for us to come back into the game before halt-time, nick a goal at half-time, was good.

“I’m disappointed with the third goal. It was poor from us but I thought we persisted to make sure we could play in areas that would allow us to expose Rangers.

“We managed to get it back to 3-2 but lost the fourth. However, to the 90th minute we were in the game and I can only be proud of them.”

