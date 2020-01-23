Could West Ham make bid for £6m-rated Rangers man wanted by three clubs?

West Ham have been linked with a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson, according to reports.

Citing a source at the London club, Football Insider claims the Hammers are eyeing long-term defensive targets - and the former Brighton centre-back is on the list.

Recently-returned Hammers boss David Moyes has gone with three at the back but Leicester City put four past them last night and with the futures of defensive duo Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna, the former Everton and Manchester United boss is on the lookout for reinforcements at the back.

Goldson, valued at £6 million, is on the club's radar after becoming an integral part of Steven Gerrard's Ibrox revolution following his £3 million move from the Seagulls in the summer of 2018. He has 91 matches under his belt in Light Blue.

The 27-year-old has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Gers deal and is valued at around £6 million. He has also been linked with Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.