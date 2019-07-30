Could Ryan Kent to Rangers still be on? The excessive Liverpool demands which gives the Ibrox side hope

BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday seemed to be the time and place Rangers' hopes of landing Ryan Kent were finally extinguished.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking after seeing his side demolished by Napoli in front of more than 65,000 fans, stated that the player would not be going back out on loan, urging the Ibrox club to stump up if they really want him.

There will still be hopes that Rangers can land Ryan Kent on loan. Picture: SNS

“If Rangers can buy him [he can go back]," he said. "The time is over for him to go on loan.

“You put players on loan until a specific age but they need to find a place where they can settle.”

It is believed the Champions League winners want around £10million for the 22-year-old. A fee clubs will unlikely meet according to Kent's representatives, report Leeds Live.

It means that Kent, come the close of the transfer window, could find himself out on loan once more.

Leeds United remain keen on the player with Marcelo Bielsa wanting to add attacking options in the wide area.