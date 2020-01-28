Could Rangers be set to sign U21 international midfielder from Euro giants?

Have your say

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Sporting Club's midfielder Miguel Luis.

It is understood the club are keen to make an addition to their squad before the closure of January's transfer window on Friday at midnight.

Luis is reported to be available having been a bit-part player for Sporting this season.

The 20-year-old has made seven appearances, three of which were starts in the Europa League, playing in different midfield roles.

Rangers could look to take the player, who has five caps for Portugal's U21 side, on loan.

Luis has made a total of 21 appearances for Sporting, netting twice.

Steven Gerrard is hoping to move more on with Greg Docherty expected to leave, while Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have been linked with moves away.

Already this winter, Jamie Murphy, Andy King and Eros Grezda have either left on loan or permanently.