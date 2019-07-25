Could freed Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty return to his former club?

Kyle Lafferty's expected Rangers exit was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon as Steven Gerrard continues to trim his bloated squad.

The Northern Irishman's second spell at Ibrox did not hit the heights of his previous time in Govan following his six-figure transfer from Hearts last summer.

Gerrard noted that, at the time, he was "type of player that we wanted to add to our armoury" and the club had "high hopes for him" off the back of a 19-goal season at Tynecastle.

Yet, according to the Rangers manager, he didn't do enough.

“You’d need ask Kyle the question as to why it hasn’t panned out for him," he said.

"But you and I know both know showing in glimpses for Rangers isn’t enough. That’s the brutal truth."

Following his departure, former boss Craig Levein was asked whether there was a move back to Gorgie in the offing.

It came after Hearts had struggled past League Two Stenhousemuir in the Betfred Cup, coming from behind to win 2-1.

However, at the moment it is not a transfer the club are looking at.

"I believe in the strikers we’ve got and that they’ll score goals," he said.

"Once we get Naismith and Walker up to speed as well I’m not worried about that side of things.

"It may sound a bit silly when we missed 35 or 40 chances in three games so far but that will come good.

"So no, not for now."