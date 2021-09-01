Confusion over future of Rangers ace after transfer deadline day loan move

Rangers defender Nikola Katic moved out on loan on transfer deadline day. Picture: SNS

The towering centre-back made the switch back to his native Croatia to join Hajduk Split in a deal until the end of the campaign.

Rangers left the door open for Katic to make his return to the Ibrox first-team squad this season, saying in a brief statement on the club’s website that the option was there to recall the player in the January window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Hajduk insist they possess an option to buy at the conclusion of the loan, something which wasn’t mentioned in Rangers’ announcement and isn’t typical for loanees with recall options in their contract.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for Steven Gerrard’s side since suffering a knee injury in the summer of 2020, missing the entirety of last season as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title.

Message from the editor