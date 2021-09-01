Confusion over future of Rangers ace after transfer deadline day loan move

There is confusion over Nikola Katic’s long-term future at Rangers after the centre-back agreed a loan move away from the club on transfer deadline day.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:28 am
Rangers defender Nikola Katic moved out on loan on transfer deadline day. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The towering centre-back made the switch back to his native Croatia to join Hajduk Split in a deal until the end of the campaign.

Rangers left the door open for Katic to make his return to the Ibrox first-team squad this season, saying in a brief statement on the club’s website that the option was there to recall the player in the January window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, Hajduk insist they possess an option to buy at the conclusion of the loan, something which wasn’t mentioned in Rangers’ announcement and isn’t typical for loanees with recall options in their contract.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for Steven Gerrard’s side since suffering a knee injury in the summer of 2020, missing the entirety of last season as Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.