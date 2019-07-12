Conflicting reports over transfer fee as former Rangers star hails incoming signing

Former Rangers star Rino Gattuso reckons they'll be signing Bologna defender Filip Helander at a "good price" as the Swedish defender looks set to complete his move to Ibrox.

The Light Blues have agreed a fee for the international centre-back and negotiated the terms of his contract. All that's left is the medical with Helander expected to fly into Glasgow today.

Filip Helander is set to join Rangers.

There is a bit of dispute about the exact cost of the transfer, however. Reports in Italy yesterday insisted it would set the club back €6 million - €4 million up front and two annual installments of €1 million.

The Daily Record, though, reports that Rangers will be paying just £4 million, about £1.5 million short of the other reported value.

Regardless of the exact figure, Gattuso believes his old side have signed themselves a player with real quality.

He told the Daily Record: “People say he had a difficult last season in Serie A but for the first two or three months he actually played very well.

“He only had some problems in the last few months under the new manager. So five million euros or whatever is a god price for him.

“He’ll be good for the team and the Scottish league. I’m not saying he’ll find it easy in Scotland because it’s not an easy league to play in.

“But he has the right mentality to be successful there. He is very focused, very determined. He is also the kind of player who likes to fight.”