Club looking to sign Rangers pair as former Ibrox star in talks over Scottish football return

Jake Hastie spent last season back on loan at Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Mayo is a 21-year-old centre-back who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Ibrox side but has experience of playing in the Championship with a loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic last term. He also previously joined the Jags for a three-game stint in 2020 that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hastie joined Rangers from Motherwell in the 2019 summer window but has failed to make much of an impact at the Light Blues, spending the better part of each of the last two campaigns on loan at Rotherham United and then back at Motherwell last term.

The Scottish Sun reports Thistle boss Ian McCall is keen on bringing them both to Maryhill this summer as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Scottish Championship.

Meanwhile, former Rangers ace Graham Dorrans is in talks with Dunfermline Athletic about returning to Scottish football following his exit from Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

The former Scottish international joined his boyhood heroes under former boss Pedro Caixinha in 2017 and, when fit, played regularly under the Portuguese and his successor Graeme Murty. However, he played just three times under Steven Gerrard and left two years later, signing before Dundee before moving down under.

The 34-year-old has been back training with James McPake’s side but the Courier report that Dunfermline have launched an ambitious bid to bring him to East End Park.

