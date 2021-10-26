'Clever' Rangers backed to land 'top' player who would start for Steven Gerrard's men

Joe Rothwell has been linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Scottish champions on a pre-contract agreement.

He is in the final year of his deal with the Championship club.

Former Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Rangers would be getting a “top player” and someone who would be an immediate start for Steven Gerrard.

“He is a very, very good Championship player and he has done extremely well at Blackburn,” he told Football Insider.

“Rangers are clever because they know they don’t have the finances of a Premier League club when it comes to transfers.

“But the way that they have brought players in like John Lundstram on free transfers, it’s a very savvy way of doing business.

“Players in the last year of their contract are obviously going to cost a lot less than players who have four years left.

“He’s a top player who would walk straight into that Rangers team as well.”

If Rangers were to sign Rothwell he would join the likes of Joe Aribo, John Lundstram, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Calvin Bassey who have been picked up on expiring deals from English clubs.

The 26-year-old, who was with the Manchester United academy, is a key player for Rovers who sit mid-table in the Championship. He has started 13 of 14 league games this campaign, scoring once and assisting a further four times.

He has vast experience in the English second tier with 125 appearances.