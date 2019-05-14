Chris Sutton and BT Sport troll Celtic with Rangers 'team of the week'

Chris Sutton and BT Sport presenter Darrell Currie faced the wrath of Celtic fans after naming their Scottish Premiership team of the week.

The duo choose an XI after each Premiership weekend, made up of the best performing players from the 12 teams.

However, they opted for something different this week, picking the Rangers team which started their 2-0 win over Celtic on Sunday with Sutton taking control, according to Currie.

The former Celtic striker posted the XI on Twitter with a crying emoji.

It prompted a mixture of laughter, anger and eye-rolling with one Celtic fan replying: "Well done. We'll settle for team of the year"

A few fans queried the inclusion of Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on the basis that he had nothing to do on Sunday.

The decision by the duo means the efforts of the likes of St Johnstone duo Murray Davidson and Liam Gordon as well as St Mirren's Kyle McAllister go unrecognised by BT.