Century man Alfredo Morelos seals comeback win for Rangers at St Mirren as champions move three points clear at top of the Premiership table

Alfredo Morelos leaps into the visiting support to celebrate his 100th goal for Rangers in their 2-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

As the Ibrox side continue to find their most cohesive and incisive form elusive, this was a day when they had to display patience and resilience to get the job done.

In a title race which is shaping up to be more tightly contested than many had anticipated, wins like this one are worth their weight in gold.

St Mirren, coming into the match in form and full of confidence, looked capable of racking up four consecutive top flight wins for the first time in 13 years when Connor Ronan opened the scoring with a magnificent goal of the season contender in the fourth minute.

Kemar Roofe equalises for Rangers from the penalty spot in their Premiership victory at St Mirren on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But Rangers recovered their poise and purpose to wipe out that deficit in a frantic spell just before the interval which saw Kemar Roofe equalise from the penalty spot before Morelos reached his landmark moment.

The Colombian international also added to his considerable collection of bookings for the exuberance of his celebrations as he leapt into the jubilant Rangers support. It was a price worth paying for Morelos and his team.

Rangers had been caught cold by St Mirren’s vibrant start to the contest which saw the hosts outstanding value for the lead provided to them by Ronan’s stunning strike.

Connor Ronan scorers a spectacular opening goal for St Mirren in the fourth minute of their match against Rangers on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The sluggishness in Rangers’ ranks during that opening spell was typified by the failure of both Steven Davis and John Lundstram to gain control of a loose ball in midfield, allowing Ronan to seize possession and surge towards the penalty area.

The Wolves loanee didn’t hang about to size up his options, instead opting to try his luck from all of 30 yards. Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, replacing Allan McGregor in the only change to the starting line-up from Thursday’s Europa League win over Brondby, didn’t have an earthly as the ball rocketed into his top left hand corner.

Saints remained firmly on the front foot for the first 20 minutes, the intensity of their closing down of the Rangers defence leaving Gerrard’s men struggling to bring any rhythm to their own work.

But prompted by the intelligent movement of Ianis Hagi, Rangers gradually began to dominate possession and force Saints back.

Jak Alnwick had to keep out a couple of Connor Goldson headers from James Tavernier corners, the manner in which the Rangers defender had time and space to win the ball a source of concern for St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

It required a brilliantly timed block from Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy to deny an effort from the increasingly influential Hagi who then forced a fine save from Alnwick with a shot from a difficult angle.

The pressure was telling on Saints as another Hagi effort was deflected just wide and Rangers were rewarded for their improved efforts in a dramatic finale to the first half.

Alan Power mistimed a challenge on Hagi just inside the penalty area in the 41st minute, referee Steven McLean well positioned to make the decision as he pointed to the spot.

Roofe’s penalty was superbly struck, as it had to be with Alnwick guessing correctly as he dived to his left but couldn’t prevent the ball nestling in the corner. It was an eighth goal of the season for Roofe.

Two minutes later, the turnaround was complete as Morelos finally reached his milestone moment for Rangers. Tavernier’s cross from the right was missed by the home defence, allowing the striker to head home from close range and spark wild scenes of celebration among the visiting fans behind Alnwick’s goal.

Ronan almost conjured up another spectacular moment when he curled an effort just off target from wide on the left in first half stoppage time but the momentum was now with Rangers.

While they had greater control of proceedings in the second half, however, they found clear-cut openings difficult to create. Tavernier might have done better with a close range header he directed straight at former team-mate Alnwick, then Morelos passed up a decent opportunity to claim goal 101 when he dragged a shot wide after superb build-up from Joe Aribo and Roofe on the right.

Morelos left the field to a standing ovation from the Rangers fans when he was replaced by Fashion Sakala with 21 minutes remaining. Although he remains some way short of being at his very best, Morelos’ status as Rangers’ main man up front is still undisputed.

St Mirren had to see the game out with 10 men after Jamie McGrath pulled up with an injury which required lengthy treatment before he left the field on a stretcher. The Paisley side must hope their Irish midfield talisman does not face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

There were seven minutes of stoppage time and Rangers saw them out fairly comfortably, despite a couple of threatening set piece situations from Saints.

St Mirren (3-4-2-1): Alnwick, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Fraser; Millar (Main 76), Power, Erhahon (Flynn 45), Tanser (Tait 46); McGrath, Ronan; Brophy. Subs not used: Lyness, Dunne, McAllister, Dennis.

Rangers (4-3-3): McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Aribo, Davis, Lundstram; Hagi (Arfield 78), Morelos (Sakala 69), Roofe (Patterson 86). Subs not used: McCrorie, Bassey, Kamara, Bacuna.

