The Old Firm rivalry resumes this weekend with the upper hand in the league title chase at stake

Celtic and Rangers have both enjoyed exemplary league campaigns this season, dropping just 12 points between them thus far.

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head for the third time this season on Sunday (Getty Images)

Neil Lennon's side currently hold a five point lead in the Scottish Premiership, but Steven Gerrard's men have one game in hand over their bitter rivals.

The sides of course met earlier this month in the Betfred Cup final with Celtic narrowly edging out a Rangers side who dominated large stages of the fixture.

Where and when can I watch the fixture?

Celtic v Rangers kicks off at 12.30pm on Sunday (December 29) afternoon.

You can watch the game on Sky Sports Football with coverage getting underway at 12pm.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription can enjoy the fixture with a Sky Sports Day Pass, available for £9.98.

Highlights of the fixture will be available to watch on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday night.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Kevin Clancy will take charge of the fixture and will be assisted by Assistant Referees David McGeachie and Dougie Potter, and Fourth Official Nick Walsh.

The 36-year-old referee officiated his first Old Firm derby last season, with Rangers running out 2-0 victors courtesy of goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.

Team news

Celtic will be without Mohamed Elyounoussi and Hatem Elhamed for the Old Firm Derby and could name the same eleven which despatched St Mirren 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Filip Helander will again miss out for Rangers on Sunday, while Alfredo Morelos should return to the Ibrox club's starting eleven.

Match Odds

Celtic: 15/13

Rangers: 28/11

Draw: 13/5