Celtic target £4.2m Euro ace, Rangers midfielder wanted by duo, Hearts to make January signings, Old Firm transfer blow, Aberdeen set to extend star's deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

With two weeks to go until the January transfer window opens, speculation is beginning to hot up.

Celtic continued to be linked with a number of players, while Neil Lennon had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss transfer plans. Rangers could shed some of the players in their squad, while there could be a significant turnaround at Tynecastle. News and transfer speculation involving the three teams mentioned as well as Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic.

Budge expects busy transfer window

Daniel Stendel hasn't been "overly impressed" with the squad he has inherited at Hearts, Ann Budge confirmed. The club's owner expects a "bit of a list" for the January transfer window as the German attempts to rebuilt a squad which suits his style. (Evening News)

Celtic battle for starlet

Celtic are set to battle Leicester City for Nigerian starlet Ibrahim Said. The U17 international has been likened to Chelsea winger Victor Moses but can play in a number of midfield positions. (The Scotsman)

Duo want Rangers youngster

Rangers youngster Jamie Barjonas is a transfer target for Championship duo Partick Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic. The 20-year-old signed an extension to his Ibrox deal until 2021 in October. Rangers are keen for the midfielder to get game time and in Scotland so they can monitor his development. (Scottish Sun)

£4.2m ace a Celtic target

The Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders are chasing Panathinaikos ace Giannis Bouzoukis. The 21-year-old is one of the most highly-rated players in Greece and recently faced Scotland at Tynecastle Park in an U21 international. Bouzoukis can play across the midfield but has predominantly featured on the right of midfield despite being left footed. He has previously been linked with Benfica and valued at £4.2m. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen to extend star's deal

Jon Gallagher is likely to extend his loan deal at Aberdeen. On loan from Atlanta United, the club's president Darren Eales believes it "makes sense" for the utility player to continue playing for the club until the end of the season. His current loan deal expires in January. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm transfer blow

Leicester City lead the chase for Celtic and Rangers target Jared Branthwaite. The 17-year-old has impressed with Carlisle United this campaign and has attracted interest from Newcastle United. (Football Insider)

Killie boss sacked

Kilmarnock parted way with their Italian boss Angelo Alessio after a "player revolt". He departed with the club fifth in the league having managed just 22 games since taking over from Steve Clarke. However, he struggled to win over and connect with the players. (Daily Record)

Alessio's 'disrespect'

Kilmarnock legend Kris Boyd congratulated his former club for sacking Angelo Alessio. The striker-turned-pundit claimed the Italian had showed a "total disrespect" to former boss Steve Clarke and last season's team. (Scottish Sun)

Frimpong to leave for 'serious money'

Celtic captain Scott Brown expects full-back Jeremie Frimpong to follow Kieran Tierney in leaving the club for "serious money". Brown has been amazed with the talent and progress of the 19-year-old. Frimpong was signed for just £350,000. (Scotttish Sun)

Dave King 'played a blinder'

Ex-Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan congratulated Rangers chief Dave King for getting Steven Gerrard to sign a contract extension. The Liverpool legend committed to the club until 2024. Whelan said: "King and the Rangers board have pulled off a blinder. Stevie G has worked wonders and tying him down is a sensational piece of business, especially when big Premier League clubs are looking for managers." (Football Insider)