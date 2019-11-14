Celtic star commits future to club, HMRC's HUGE £50m Rangers blunder, no £25m move for Ibrox ace, ex-England and Man City boss wants Hearts job, Aberdeen ace expects transfer talk, Manchester United great rejects Hibs - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
There are a number of fascinating stories from around the SPFL with news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team. There is transfer speculation, manager movement and what could be one of the biggest news stories from Scottish football.
1. HMRC's HUGE 50m Rangers blunder
HMRC claimed far too much from Rangers' old operating company which led to the club going bust. It is believed the tax man claimed for 50m MORE than what should have been sought for the club's use of EBTs. (The Times)
Rangers' sporting director Ross Wilson has said he is "100 per cent sure" that the club's prized assets, namely Alfredo Morelos, won't be sold in January. The Colombian has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs. (Various)