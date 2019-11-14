Celtic star commits future to club, HMRC's HUGE £50m Rangers blunder, no £25m move for Ibrox ace, ex-England and Man City boss wants Hearts job, Aberdeen ace expects transfer talk, Manchester United great rejects Hibs - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers were overcharged £50million by the taxman it has been discovered, Celtic's No.2 commits to club as some big names have been linked to the Hearts and Hibs job.