Celtic sign EPL starlet | Gerrard fears offers for Rangers ace | £3m bids for Aberdeen defender | Hearts fans demand Levein exit | Ex-Hibs star McGinn to Manchester United | Ibrox flop set for £1.75m move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.

The latest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

1. Gerrard's Aribo fears

Steven Gerrard said he will "hopefully" hold on to midfielder Joe Aribo over his four-year deal. The Englishman has already impressed and the Rangers boss expects him to get better and better which could see interest in the player.
2. Offers for Scott McKenna

Aberdeen star Scott McKenna has been the subject of bids from England. QPR and Nottingham Forest are said to have made bids of 3m for the player. (Sunday Mail)
3. Houston returns to Celtic

Peter Houston has returned to Celtic as a coach. The former Falkirk and Dundee United manager will be the opposition scout after Jack Lyons left for Leicester City. (Scottish Sun)
4. Sir Alex wants John McGinn for United

Sir Alex Ferguson wants Manchester United to sign ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn. The Scotland international has been a revelation at Aston Villa. (The Sun)
