Celtic sign EPL starlet | Gerrard fears offers for Rangers ace | £3m bids for Aberdeen defender | Hearts fans demand Levein exit | Ex-Hibs star McGinn to Manchester United | Ibrox flop set for £1.75m move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.
The latest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.
1. Gerrard's Aribo fears
Steven Gerrard said he will "hopefully" hold on to midfielder Joe Aribo over his four-year deal. The Englishman has already impressed and the Rangers boss expects him to get better and better which could see interest in the player.