Celtic's best XI, who starts up front for Rangers, plastic pitch battle, the Wright man for St Johnstone, Hearts system - Scottish Premiership preview

Celtic travel to Easter Road to face Hibs in the early kick-off on Saturday with the rest of the games that afternoon. The league is already looking like two teams running away from 10 others who continue to stumble over one another. However, there are plenty of story lines to get our teeth into. There is a fascinating battle on a plastic pitch, we will get a good indication of Celtic's best XI and are Hearts turning a corner? All that and more.

1. Defoe to down Dons? Alfredo Morelos has started the last three games for Rangers and with another European clash on the horizon it could be the turn of Jermain Defoe. The Englishman could have a field day against Aberdeen. SNS

2. Celtic's strongest XI After making nine changes for the Betfred Cup win over Partick Thistle, Neil Lennon could confirm who he sees as his best XI at Easter Road. Edouard, Christie, Brown and Forrest will all come back in.

3. Stubbs v Dykes Sam Stubbs has been a rock for Hamilton in defence. He will get a difficult test against Livingston with Lyndon Dykes leading the line. The forward is an attacking force for Livi. It will be a fascinating match-up. SNS

4. Gallagher for Scotland? Motherwell's social media team have been drumming up Declan Gallagher for a Scotland call-up. He faces what could be a lively St Johnstone attack. The ex-Livi man will need to put in a fine display to make national consideration a reality. SNS

