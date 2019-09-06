Celtic's €40million striker boost, Juventus legend rejects Ibrox move, Parkhead hero's £6.5m Rangers transfer, Hearts owner backs Edinburgh clubs for Europe, Scotland fans fume at ScotRail - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers have had an offer for a Juventus legend turned down, fans fume at ScotRail and Celtic did well to hold on to striker.
All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL ahead of Scotland's clash with Russia at Hampden Park this evening in the crucial Euro 2020 qualifier. There is news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs, as well as Scotland.
1. Italian ace rejects Rangers
Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio rejected a chance to join Rangers. The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Zenit St Petersburg. (Italian journalist -Nicolo Schira)
Scotland fans have been left fuming with ScotRail after it was announced that fans travelling by train to and from Aberdeen have ten minutes after full-time to get back to Queen Street station. (The Scotsman)
Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard could have left the club in the summer with interest from Monaco. It is understood a contract was agreed in principal but the French club pulled the plug and signed a striker from Spain for 40m euros. (L'Equipe)