Celtic fail to land deadline day targets - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football transfer news and rumours. Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren. Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu rejected a move to Celtic, despite the club's agreeing the deal. Neil Lennon (pictured) appeared set to land the Ghana international but Atsu wanted to remain at the English side to fight for his place. (Daily Express) Celtic tried to land Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes following the collapse of the Atsu deal, but no signing was made as the window closed. (Football Insider) Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren claimed that Celtic made a 'concrete' bid for winger Gyrano Kerk. The winger has scored eight goals for the Dutch club (pictured) this season. (Daily Record) Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack admitted the club's attempts to land one further signing on deadline day 'went to the wire'. Ross County's Ross Stewart was one of the names which had been linked to the Dons. (Evening Express) Ianis Hagi was advised by his Dad, Gheorghe, to make the switch to Ibrox. The Romanian legend played twice at Ibrox for Steaua Bucharest and Galatasary. (The Sun) Florian Kamberi admitted that ever since joining Hibs, his dream has been to play for Rangers. The striker completed a move to the Ibrox club on deadline day. (The Scotsman) Steven Gerrard has admitted Jermaine Defoe's four week timescale for returning is a 'best case scenario'. Defoe was stretchered off during the midweek win over Ross County. (The Sun) A Stoke City bid for Hearts striker Conor Washington failed to materialise on transfer deadline day. (Evening News) St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin (pictured) has added to his squad with the signing of Seifedin Chabbi on loan from Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK until the end of the season. Scottish Football RECAP: Rangers sign duo but foiled in bid for £11m striker, Celtic miss out on EPL targets, Trio join Hibs, Hearts add one and Berra departs, International defender joins Aberdeen 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.