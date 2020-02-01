Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Celtic fail to land deadline day targets, Aberdeen miss out on late deal, Steven Gerrard provides Defoe injury update, Kamberi admits reason for joining Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football transfer news and rumours.

Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu rejected a move to Celtic, despite the club's agreeing the deal. Neil Lennon (pictured) appeared set to land the Ghana international but Atsu wanted to remain at the English side to fight for his place. (Daily Express)

Celtic tried to land Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes following the collapse of the Atsu deal, but no signing was made as the window closed. (Football Insider)

Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren claimed that Celtic made a 'concrete' bid for winger Gyrano Kerk. The winger has scored eight goals for the Dutch club (pictured) this season. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack admitted the club's attempts to land one further signing on deadline day 'went to the wire'. Ross County's Ross Stewart was one of the names which had been linked to the Dons. (Evening Express)

