Celtic fail to land deadline day targets, Aberdeen miss out on late deal, Steven Gerrard provides Defoe injury update, Kamberi admits reason for joining Rangers - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football transfer news and rumours.
Stories from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and St Mirren.
1. Atsu rejects move to Celtic
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu rejected a move to Celtic, despite the club's agreeing the deal. Neil Lennon (pictured) appeared set to land the Ghana international but Atsu wanted to remain at the English side to fight for his place. (Daily Express)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack admitted the club's attempts to land one further signing on deadline day 'went to the wire'. Ross County's Ross Stewart was one of the names which had been linked to the Dons. (Evening Express)