Celtic and Rangers transfer 'disappointment', Hearts star 'fits the bill' for Ibrox move, Parkhead striker target, Dundee bonus talks - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scotland ace Lyndon Dykes. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

For the first time in the country’s history, the national team recorded four straight World Cup qualifying matches to put themselves in a strong position to finish runners-up behind Denmark in the group and earn a play-off spot.

Action this week gets underway on Friday night with games in the Championship and League Two with a full card of the Premiership fixtures on Saturday before the biggest match of the SWPL1 season on Sunday as Glasgow City face Rangers.

Halkett Hearts future

Hearts star Craig Halkett is willing to be patient over a new deal at Tynecastle. The centre-back, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been a key performer for Robbie Neilson as the team have made an unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership campaign. There have been no talks held yet, the 26-year-old admitted.

“I’m happy here, I’m enjoying it this season and I am just working hard every day” he said. “So I’ll let my agent deal with it all and if he wants to speak to me, he will. I’m not bothered either way.”

Dundee bonus talks

Dundee players are still debating over a bonus system with the club’s hierarchy, manager James McPake has revealed. News broke earlier this month that talks over a win bonuses for league and cup competitions had broken down. McPake, however, has said it’s a matter of “dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s”.

“It’s happened at every single club I’ve been at and it will continue to happen," he said.

New Celtic striker target

Celtic new boy Giorgios Giakoumakis has been backed to score between 15 and 20 goals this season. The Greek ace has yet to get up and running with his impact halted by injury but former Netherlands international and Venlo technical director Stan Vlackx told the Herald the target is not "unrealistic”.

"He keeps running, he keeps fighting,” he said. “He does very well in the box, he doesn't need that many chances.”

Ex-Ranger star tips Hearts ace for Ibrox move

John Souttar is the type of player Rangers need, according to former Ibrox star Alan Hutton. The Hearts centre-back was linked with a move to the Scottish champions in the build-up to the Tynecastle side's trip to face Steven Gerrard’s men. Souttar is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think he fits the bill for Rangers. It seems to me that he’s got that winning mentality, that determination to do well. That’s the type of player that Rangers need.”

Dykes ‘disappointment’

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted his “disappointment” that his former club or Celtic didn’t go for Lyndon Dykes. The Scotland star moved from Livingston to Queen's Park Rangers but the Alloa Athletic boss feels he would have been the perfect alternative for Alfredo Morelos.

"What did he go for, just over £1m? I'd have liked to see him stay in Scotland,” he told Go Radio. “I do think he would be a good signing for Rangers."