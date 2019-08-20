Celtic and Rangers miss out on £12m ex-Liverpool striker - to sign £2.8m-a-year deal

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with Daniel Sturridge during the summer following his release from Liverpool.

Daniel Sturridge won't be joining Celtic or Rangers.

There had been reports that Scottish champions were keen on a loan signing while Brendan Rodgers was in charge, and in terms of Rangers there was the Steven Gerrard factor - the Ibrox boss having been a team mate of the striker.

Realistically, however, it was always unlikely due to the player's wages.

When Sturridge signed a new five-year deal in 2014 it bumped his wages up to more than 120,000-a-week. Spotrac report that he was earning £6.76million-a-year.

The 29-year-old arrived in Turkey yesterday to sign for Trabzonspor. He is set to take a substantial wage cut but still earn £2.8million a year.

There has also been interest from Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Betis and Atalanta, as well as DC United in MLS.

