Calvin Bassey: Rangers star's 'record' price tag, 'going rate' and Kieran Tierney factor

The 22-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions, playing at left-back, left wing-back as well as centre-back in a back three and a back four.

It is at centre-back where he has truly shone, putting in a man of the match display in the Europa League final.

On the back of that performance and his season, he has been linked with Wolves and Aston Villa, as well as Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Former Rangers star Kenny Miller believes if the club were to sell him this summer it would take a record bid, higher than the £12million the club could receive for Nathan Patterson who was sold to Everton.

"You have to be starting at £15m minimum," he told Clyde1 Superscoreboard. “I think that's the going rate.

"I'm not suggesting that he's achieved the same amount as Kieran Tierney because Kieran played for a number of years at Celtic and won all kinds of trophies and performed at Champions League level, Europa League level and international level also.

"But Calvin Bassey has the potential - and I'm not saying he's better, I'll reiterate that - but from the level of performances we've seen, to get £25m (for Tierney) and let Bassey go for £10m or £12m, no, I think you're looking at a record bid to let him go.

Calvin Bassey has been a revelation for Rangers this season. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)