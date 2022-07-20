Calvin Bassey: Ajax contract revealed as record Rangers deal for €23m defender Calvin Bassey

Signed from Leicester City in 2020 for a £230,000 club development fee, Rangers could recoup that fee 100 times over after the multi-million move was agreed – and Bassey signed a five-year deal in the Netherlands.

The defender fleeting appearances in his first season under Steven Gerrard at both left-back and centre-back before establishing himself in the Ibrox first team late last year, totalling 65 appearances at the club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassey moves to Amsterdam in a deal which could fetch upwards of €26.5m with an initial €23m fee was agreed. Rangers were also keen to insert a 10 per cent sell-on should the Dutch side move the Italian-born Nigeria defender on.

Announcing the transfer, and Bassey’s arrival at the club’s Austrian pre-season training camp, Ajax posted a picture of a grinning Bassey captioned “Ready to let you smile.”

Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a record transfer sale for Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already re-invested in the defence and confirmed Ben Davies’ arrival last night.

A club statement from Ibrox read: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history.