Burnley could halt Matej Vydra move to Rangers 'unless replacement found'

Burnley could pull the plug on Matej Vydra's move to Rangers if they are unable to find a replacement striker.

Burnley Express sports editor Chris Boden has reported the club don't want to be left with just two fit strikers as Ashley Barnes is still a couple of weeks away from returning from injury.

Matej Vydra in action for Watford against Dundee United in a 2017 friendly. Picture: SNS

The Evening Times reported on Friday morning that a loan deal for the 27-year-old to the Ibrox club was all but completed.

Burnley will have until 11pm to find themselves a replacement with the English transfer window closing one hour before the Scottish window shuts.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is in the market for another forward after Jermain Defoe was injured in the midweek victory over Ross County.

Florian Kamberi is another option as discussions between the club continue over the Swiss attacker.