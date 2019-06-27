'Brentford would have been a better move than Rangers' - Lee Bowyer blasts new Ibrox signing Joe Aribo's agent

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has hit out at Joe Aribo's agent following the player's move to Rangers.

Lee Bowyer feels a move to Brentford would have been better for new Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

The midfielder completed his move from the Addicks to Ibrox, signing a four-year deal which is subject to international clearance.

Aribo is expected to join up with Rangers at the training camp in Portugal today (Thursday).

Bowyer had already questioned the 22-year-old's decision to opt for Rangers before turning his attentions to the player's agent an interview with talkSPORT.

The former England international responded to claims from Kris Boyd that he had been "disrespectful" to Scottish football.

The ex-Rangers striker said: "I can't quite work out why you'd want to be so disrespectful to Rangers or Celtic because, I'll tell you one thing, if Lee Bowyer was offered the Rangers or Celtic job he would jump at the chance to take it."

Bowyer noted the size of the Ibrox club and the pull of working with Steven Gerrard but maintained that Aribo would have been better moving to Brentford and blamed his agent for not making it happen.

He said "I believe Joe moving there is the wrong move for him. They are a massive club with great tradition and a great manager in Gerrard.

"For me the only positive for Joe in going to Rangers would be working under Gerrard. Maybe that’s the reason why he’s gone there. He will make him a better player.

"But tell me how many players over the past few years that have gone to Rangers and then gone on to the Premier League.

"Joe should have stayed in England.

"Brentford came to us two days ago asking about Joe. They said they tried for him. Joe wasn’t even aware Brentford were interested in him. His agent should have told him.

"Brentord makes players better and then sell them to the Premier League. Joe has done financially well out of Rangers but so has his agent.

"If Joe had stayed in England his agent wouldn't have been getting the deal from Brentford as he is getting at Rangers."