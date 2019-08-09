Brandon Barker seals Rangers switch and vows to 'bring in the attacking third directness'

Rangers have announced the signing of winger Brandon Barker on a three-year deal after agreeing to pay Manchester City an undisclosed fee.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the arrival of the former Hibs loanee could be key to helping his side unlock stuffy defences this season.

Gerrard said: "He's the type of player we've been looking for. Last year at times I didn't feel we had enough in the final third in certain areas. The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players who can open the door in different ways.

"Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker open the door in one-v-one situations then provide crosses or cut in to score goals. Sheyi Ojo does the same with raw pace and power, Greg Stewart does it in a clever way while Scott Arfield does it by his running.

"I wanted to have everything in our repertoire so that we have enough answers in the final third."

Barker told RangersTV: "It's a massive club. The name speaks for itself. The people working here obviously had a massive influence on that.

"I'm here to develop myself and there's no place to get better than at Rangers Football Club.

"I think I can bring in the attacking third directness. I like to go in one-v-one situations and I think I can give the team breathers when we're struggling and get us up the pitch.

"I'm quite composed on the ball and I'll to score goals and help the team. I played (at Ibrox) when I played for Hibs. The atmosphere gave you shivers. It's every kids' dream to play in front of that many people.

"I'm delighted and I can't wait to get the opportunity to do that."