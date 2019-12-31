Borna Barisic’s agent claims Roma are interested in Rangers defender

Borna Barisic’s agent has confirmed there is interest in the Rangers left-back from Roma.

The Croatian defender has been one of the standout performers for the Ibrox club this season and he delivered another impressive display in the landmark 2-1 win over Celtic, providing two assists. It was Rangers’ first win at Celtic Park for nine years and Barisic’s fine form has not gone unnoticed, with AC Milan also reportedly interested.

Barisic’s agent, Ives Charakun, said Roma were monitoring the full-back.

He said: “At this point it is Roma who have interest in him. There’s nothing more I can say at this point.”