Borna Barisic and Jermain Defoe latest as Rangers squad to face Braga is announced

Borna Barisic is expected to be fit for Rangers' Europa League knock-out clash with Braga at Ibrox on Thursday.

The Croatian international left-back was sidelined for the win over Livingston and the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock after sustaining a thigh injury in the 4-1 Scottish Cup win over Hamilton Accies on February 8.

But the 27-year-old has returned to the playing squad and should start against the Portuguese cracks tomorrow night.

Jermain Defoe, meanwhile, looks to have returned to training going by a message posted on his Instagram account but the veteran former England international striker won't play any part in the first-leg clash.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is suspended for the visit of Ruben Amorim's side while defender Filip Helander remains sidelined with a foot injury.

On-loan Hibs striker Florian Kamberi could make his Europa League debut for the Light Blues along with fellow loanee Ianis Hagi, while Nathan Patterson could also be selected in the matchday squad.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Barisic, Patterson, Polster, Flanagan, Halliday, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Stewart, Kamberi, Foderingham.