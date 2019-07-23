Boost for Rangers fans as Europa League clash to be broadcast live

Rangers fans will get the chance to see their team in action when they travel to Luxembourg for the second leg of the Europa League clash with Progres Niederkorn.

Premier Sports have reached an agreement to broadcast the match live, with the programme starting at 6.25pm (BST) on Thursday 1 August.

Rangers lost 2-0 on their last visit to Progres Niederkorn.

The first leg between the two sides will take place this coming Thursday at Ibrox.

Rangers will hope for happier memories than the last time they visited Progres in European football. The club were unceremoniously dumped from the competition after a stunning 2-0 away defeat overturned a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Steven Gerrard's banished some of those embarrassing memories last season as they became one of a select few clubs to make it to the group stages of the Europa League after starting out in the first qualifying round.