Blackpool want Ibrox winger, Rangers face battle to keep starlet, Steven Gerrard responds to Newcastle link, Neil Lennon on Celtic transfer latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Ayr United.

Blackpool are considering a move for Rangers winger Jamie Murphy. The left-sided attacker has spent almost a year on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts are so concerned by Peter Harings groin injury that they are contemplating signing another holding midfielder to cover for the Austrian. (Evening News)

Stuart Findlay is a transfer target of Oxford United. Talks between the clubs are said to be nearing a conclusion for the Kilmarnock defender. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Daniel Candeias was not omitted from the Rangers squad due to injury as he fired warning to the rest of the team about their playing standards. (Scottish Sun)

