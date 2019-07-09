Blackpool want Ibrox winger, Rangers face battle to keep starlet, Steven Gerrard responds to Newcastle link, Neil Lennon on Celtic transfer latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Ayr United.
1. Blackpool want Murphy
Blackpool are considering a move for Rangers winger Jamie Murphy. The left-sided attacker has spent almost a year on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. (Scottish Sun)
2. Hearts ponder signing
Hearts are so concerned by Peter Harings groin injury that they are contemplating signing another holding midfielder to cover for the Austrian. (Evening News)
3. Oxford nearing Findlay move
Stuart Findlay is a transfer target of Oxford United. Talks between the clubs are said to be nearing a conclusion for the Kilmarnock defender. (Scottish Sun)
4. Gerrard reveals Candeias reason
Steven Gerrard has revealed that Daniel Candeias was not omitted from the Rangers squad due to injury as he fired warning to the rest of the team about their playing standards. (Scottish Sun)
