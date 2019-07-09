Blackpool look to take advantage of Rangers summer business with 'move for attacker'

Jamie Murphy is on the radar of League One side Blackpool, according to the Scottish Sun.

Manager Simon Grayson is a fan of the Rangers winger and are considering an offer to lure him back down south.

The 29-year-old is still to make his return to full fitness following a knee injury suffered during a Betfred Cup victory over Kilmarnock last August.

A boyhood Rangers fan, Murphy is determined to force his way into Steven Gerrard's first-team plans after a bright beginning to his career in Glasgow. The Scotland international impressed after moving on loan from Brighton in January 2018 before making the switch permanent in the summer.

However, he could find his route to the starting XI blocked by some of the signings made by Gerrard in the close season.

Jordan Jones plays in Murphy's position of left-midfield. It's a role that can also be played by fellow new recruits Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo and Jake Hastie.

If he is unable to reclaim his place in the team then Murphy may consider a return down south following five years in England after a 2013 move from Motherwell.