BBC pundit slams 'classless' Rangers as he questions 'caveat' over fan behaviour

BBC pundit Tom English has called Rangers' response to the crowd disorder at Rugby Park as "pretty classless".

Sunday's match saw Steven Gerrard's side get off to a winning start in the Ladbrokes Premiership, defeat Kilmarnock 2-1 with a late Connor Goldson goal.

The damaged roof of the disabled section in the away end at Rugby Park.

In the aftermath of the injury-time header, fans invaded the pitch while a few others climbed on the roof of the section housing disabled fans. This caused the roof to collapse with one supporter requiring medical treatment as a result.

Another incident at the match had Rangers fans surging through a gate opened outside the ground after a ticketing issue saw supporters packed together outside the turnstiles.

English said on BBC's Sportsound programme: "Kilmarnock absolutely have questions to answer in the way they managed this game, and so do Rangers.

"In this case when Rangers are in the wrong, their portion of the blame for this, they try and deflect it away.

"There's a section in their statement which says 'The appropriate action will be taken to deal with those who jumped on top of the disabled section, but it should be pointed out Rangers had made Kilmarnock aware over concerns about the facilities for the disabled at Rugby Park'.

"Can they not just say our fans jumped on the roof, they shouldn't have done it, we're going to sort this out.

"Why are they introducing this caveat. Did they make Kilmarnock aware their fans had the intention of jumping on the roof and collapsing it? No.

"It's wholly unnecessary and pretty classless of them to do that."