BBC pundit Michael Stewart's astonishing comments about Rangers' PR and Jim Traynor

BBC pundit Michael Stewart has hit out at Rangers' PR and Jim Traynor.

It followed discussion around Alfredo Morelos and comments the Colombian striker made in an interview with Sky Sports.

The striker had opened up about racist abuse he had received in Scotland.

Morelos has been in the headlines for the last week after it was alleged that someone was spotted tampering with his car.

On Monday's Sportsound episode, Stewart queried the timing of the interview, as well as some strong comments about the club's communications chief Traynor.

He said: "Last week somebody leaked a story about tampering with brakes, completely unfounded and what does it do? I get messages saying I'm complicit in attempted murder along with other people. Utter garbage. And that is what I find extremely disappointing, somebody stoking fires for their own personal gain."

Stewart questioned the the club's PR and went on an astonishing rant against Traynor, at one point calling him a "bully".

Host Kenny Macintyre interjected to remind Stewart that he was not there to defend himself and that they weren't the views of the BBC.

Macintyre said: "He will feel he is representing the club. Alfredo Morelos has come out and said he is on the receiving end, he's treated differently. He's being abused.

"This is a guy who will feel he is standing up for his club. A lot of Rangers fans will be happy he is doing that."

Correction: Michael Stewart said on BBC Sportsound that "somebody fed the Daily Record that line about tampering with brakes". That was incorrect with the Daily Record requesting an apology from the BBC for the comments.