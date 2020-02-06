Bans issued to Rangers coaching staff by SFA disciplinary tribunal

Rangers coaches Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw have been issued with bans by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

Beale, the Ibrox club's first-team coach, has been suspended for five matches, three of which are to be served immediately and two suspended until the end of the season.

Michael Beale, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

He was sent off for his reaction to Alfredo Morelos’ dismissal in his team’s 2-1 victory over Celtic on 29 December. Beale attempted to confront Celtic assistant-manager John Kennedy before making his way up the tunnel.

In a touchline fracas at Easter Road nine days earlier, the Rangers’ coaching staff were incensed by the foul committed by Hibs defender Ryan Porteous on full-back Borna Barisic which earned a straight red card. Culshaw, the Rangers technical coach, and Hibs assistant boss John Potter were both sent off after the match officials calmed the situation.

Culshaw has been suspended for two matches, one to be served immediately and the other suspended until the end of the season.

Potter escaped with a censure, while Hibs were also censured and given a suspended fine of £1500.