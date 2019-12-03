Banned: All talk of Rangers' Betfred Cup final v Celtic

Steven Gerrard has banned talk of Sunday's Betfred Cup final as he urged his Rangers squad to give Wednesday night's opponents Aberdeen their sole focus.

The Ibrox side are looking to bring their eight-year hunt for a major trophy to an end when they take on Celtic at Hampden at the weekend.

However, with Rangers also level with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership, the Ibrox manager does not want his side risking a slip-up at Pittodrie.

He said: "We're fully focused on Aberdeen and the challenge they pose. It will be a tough game up at Pittodrie.

"Certainly going up there during my time here we've had some good challenges and battles so I expect the same.

"It's 100 per cent focus on this game and we'll worry about Sunday come Thursday.

"I am pleased we've got a game, though. For someone who's been around finals sometimes you can have a week lead-in or even longer and that can be too long.

"I think it will actually help that we've got a focus and a challenge in front of us.

"Aberdeen have turned a corner in terms of their form and the atmosphere is always interesting up there. But for the players, this is the game they have got to enjoy.

"When you are a player you love playing but you may not necessarily love the everyday training bit and the long lead weeks to wait for an occasion to come around.

"Wednesday's fixture certainly takes the focus away (from Sunday). It's an important three points for us.

"I'm sure the final will hit us quickly after the Aberdeen game, but there will be no talk of the final because we want to give Aberdeen the respect they deserve."