Bad news for Rangers? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on transfer target Ryan Kent

Jurgen Klopp described former Rangers winger Ryan Kent as a "wonderful player" prior to his club's 2-2 draw with Sporting this morning.

Kent was a substitute in the exhibition game as he continues to push for a place in the Liverpool squad ahead of next season with some impressive pre-season form.

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

Speaking about the player with regards to the 2-1 defeat against Sevilla, Klopp said: “Ryan had sensational moments in the Sevilla game – one-on-one situations are his big strength.

"He is a wonderful kid, a wonderful player.

"Very good moments in pre-season, but it is for all the boys always a big challenge as well to show up."

This could be bad news for Rangers as they continue to track their former player with a view to making another loan move.

Kent sparkled at Ibrox last season after arriving on loan and manager Steven Gerrard is desperate to bring him back for the club.

They are said to be in pole position should Liverpool wish to loan out the 22-year-old for the upcoming campaign, though it is yet to be decided whether that's the best move for Kent's long-term prospects at Anfield.