'Attitude has well and truly gone': Rangers fans react to 2-0 defeat to Lyon

Rangers players applaud their fans after a disappointing night. Picture: SNS

Here’s what the fans had to say:

@thoushaltnotpas: "Beaten by a VERY good Lyon side. Guimaraes, Ekambi, Gusto... Technically superior. We had numerous half chances, without conceeding too much at the other end. C'est la vie”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@GWE1711: "Very similar to Leverkusen at home - outclassed by a better team and never really looked like getting back into.”

@JordanVGYS: “Lyon fully deserved it, didnt come out in 2nd half - ngl this season we have not been at it at all... Been pretty boring to watch these days, lots of side to side football and a lack of creativity.”

@Ryan17ward: "Disappointed especially at Ibrox but beaten by the better side! They had the moments of quality required mixed in with the basic mistakes from us! The games against Sparta and Brondby are more likely to seal our fate than the ones against Lyon! We move on!”

@rhysmgale: “Last seasons attitude has well and truly gone, midfield is a joke atm and we couldn't keep out a f***** draft.”

@AaronMuir4: "Beaten by the better side tonight but to not lay a glove on them at all in the second half is disappointing. Worrying trend growing at home in Europe - Slavia, Malmo and Lyon have visited and we've been impotent up front.”

@craigtaylor_72: "Poor night, so wasteful on the ball. Tempo way too slow. Need to put that behind us and onto Sunday.”

@JasMun98: “Never played to our full potential, even tho Lyon are a quality side we could’ve still had something. Disappointing.”

Message from the editor