'Astounded' - Rangers release statement responding to SFA charges

Rangers have released a statement vowing to resist SFA charges stemming from matches against Hibs and Celtic last month "in the most robust manner possible".

The Ibrox club were issued with two notices of complaint by the SFA over the conduct of their coaching staff during the two matches in December, while individual charges have also been made against Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale and technical coach Tom Culshaw for their involvement.

Rangers responded in a statement that they were "astounded" by the notices.

It read: "Rangers is astounded by the notices of complaint issued by the SFA.

"It is concerning that it seems the governing body is seeking to hold Rangers to a different and more stringent code of conduct than that applied to others, with unprecedented charges being levied against the Club.

"Rangers fans can be assured that it is our firm intention to resist the charges in the most robust manner possible. Rangers will make further comment after the weekend."

The cases are scheduled to be heard at disciplinary tribunal hearings at Hampden on 6 February.