Aston Villa 'looking to replace' former Rangers star with current hero

Aston Villa are prepared to pay what it takes to bring James Tavernier to the English Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The Rangers captain is expected to attract offers this summer with manager Steven Gerrard admitting it's going to be a battle to hold onto the 27-year-old.

The Villa Park side are on the lookout for a new right-back after Alan Hutton was released a couple of days ago.

The former Rangers defender made 34 appearances this past season but it was decided he wasn't need in the top flight of football next campaign after Villa won promotion in the play-off final.

Villa boss Dean Smith will now turn his attentions to Tavernier, who led the Ladbrokes Premiership in assists this past season from defence.

Tavernier has almost been an ever-present in the Rangers side since signing from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2015.

